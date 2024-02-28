The Cactus League and the Grapefruit League both have packed schedules on Wednesday as MLB Spring Training 2024 rolls on. The Dodgers have already gotten their first look at Shohei Ohtani in the lineup, and now they'll get to see their other prized offseason signing, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is in line to start against the defending champion Rangers at 3:05 p.m. ET in Surprise, Ariz. The latest MLB odds list Los Angeles as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line.

Elsewhere, the Phillies are -130 favorites against the Braves at 1:05 p.m. ET in a rematch of the NLDS from the past two seasons and the Mets are -125 against the Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. ET. Which MLB lines have the most value during the Wednesday MLB Spring Training schedule? Before making any MLB Spring Training picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

Cohen is a SportsLine expert who has been profitable in multiple sports, including returning nearly 14 units on his college football picks in 2023. He's also a host and contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show, "The Early Edge" as well as football and golf programming.

Now Cohen has studied each Wednesday MLB Spring Training game and locked in his projected scores. You can see all of his MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB Spring Training picks for Wednesday

One of Cohen's top 2024 MLB Spring Training picks for Wednesday: He's backing the Detroit Tigers (-125) to beat the Pirates in a 1:05 p.m. ET matchup in Bradenton, Fla. Detroit is starting lefty Tarik Skubal, who was excellent in 2023, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.80 ERA.

"Looking for a somewhat sneaky AL Cy Young Award pick? Tarik Skubal of the Tigers is +1600 and enters 2024 off a season in which he struck out 102 batters in 80 innings," Cohen told SportsLine. "Rumor is he's throwing 100 MPH in camp. Against the Pirates, sign me up."

Cohen is also picking the Orioles (+118) to pull off a mild upset against the Twins in a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch in Fort Myers, Fla. Baltimore is 4-1 in Spring Training thus far and the pitching has been particularly impressive. The Orioles have only given up more than three runs in one game.

The Twins, meanwhile, are 1-2-1 in Spring Training and have given up eight or more runs in two of their last three games. "The Orioles have a hungry group of young players looking to prove themselves and earn a place on what should be a fine Opening Day roster," Cohen said. See more MLB Spring Training picks right here.

How to make Wednesday MLB Spring Training picks

Cohen is also backing another underdog to spring an upset behind a pitcher who is set to bounce back in a huge way. You can see who it is, and get all his MLB picks, at SportsLine.

So who wins every MLB game on Wednesday, and which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the Spring Training score predictions from a proven handicapping expert, and find out.

2024 MLB Spring Training schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 28

See score predictions at SportsLine

(all times Eastern)

Orioles vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

Braves vs. Phillies, 1:05 p.m.

Tigers vs. Pirates, 1:05 p.m.

Rays vs. Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Astros vs. Marlins, 1:10 p.m.

Padres vs. White Sox, 3:05 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians, 3:05 p.m.

Giants vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Rangers, 3:05 p.m.

Cubs vs. Brewers, 3:10 p.m.

Royals vs. Mariners, 3:10 p.m.

Angels vs. Rockies, 3:10 p.m.