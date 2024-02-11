Spring training is here. Pitchers and catchers have begun reporting to camps in Arizona and Florida this week, and exhibition games will begin by the end of the month. Opening Day 2024 is scheduled for Thursday, March 28. MLB announced the spring training reporting dates for each team in January.

Each team sets its own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open within the span of a few days of each other. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later.

It must be noted that, because they will open the regular season with the Seoul Series in South Korea, the Dodgers and Padres will report to spring training a little earlier than everyone else. The Dodgers hosted their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Friday, and the Padres followed suit Sunday. The two-game Seoul Series is scheduled for March 20-21. The Dodgers and Padres will go to South Korea, play two games, then return to Arizona and complete spring training.

Here now are this year's spring training reporting dates and workout schedules. Players usually arrive the day before the first workout. As a reminder, Cactus League teams train in Arizona and Grapefruit League teams work out in Florida.