The 2024 World Series continues Saturday after it got off to an epic start on Friday night in Game 1. The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead over the New York Yankees thanks to Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history, and the swing with two outs turned a one-run deficit into a three-run win for L.A. The Yankees will now try to rebound and even the series at Dodgers Stadium.

Both teams had plenty of time off before the World Series. The Yankees ousted the Cleveland Guardians last Saturday in ALCS Game 5 to capture their first American League pennant in 15 years. The Dodgers won the NL pennant last Sunday, knocking out the New York Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS. The Dodgers, who won 98 games in the regular season, have home-field advantage in this matchup.

Below is the full World Series schedule, including start times as well as TV and streaming info. The World Series will run at least through Tuesday, Oct. 29. A potential Game 7 is slated for Saturday, Nov. 2.

2024 World Series TV schedule

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: Dodgers vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m. ET, Fox/Fubo (Try for free)

*-if necessary

The MLB playoff bracket is down to its final two. The Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Philadelphia Phillies were all eliminated in the League Division Series. The Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros were all knocked out in the Wild Card Series to kick off October.

Here's a look at all the MLB playoff scores to date.

2024 MLB playoff scores

World Series

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: Dodgers 6, Yankees 3 (F/10)

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3 (Series tied 1-1)

ALCS Game 1: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York leads 1-0)



Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: Yankees 6, Guardians 3 (New York leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: Guardians 7, Yankees 5 (New York leads 2-1)

NLCS Game 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2 (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6 (Los Angeles leads 3-2)

ALCS Game 4: Yankees 8, Guardians 6 (New York leads 3-1)

Saturday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 5: Yankees 5, Guardians 2 (New York wins 4-1)

Sunday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5 (Los Angeles wins 4-2)

Division Series



Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 2: Royals 4, Yankees 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets 7, Phillies 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Padres 6, Dodgers 5 (San Diego leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers 3, Guardians 0 (Detroit leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Mets 4, Phillies 1 (New York wins series 3-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 3, Royals 2 (New York leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers 8, Padres 0 (Series tied 2-2)

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 4: Guardians 5, Tigers 4 (Series tied 2-2)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees 3, Royals 1 (New York wins 3-1)

Friday, Oct. 11

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers 2, Padres 0 (Los Angeles wins 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALDS Game 5: Guardians 7, Tigers 3 (Cleveland wins 3-2)

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Thursday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 4, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)