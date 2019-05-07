Angels' Shohei Ohtani returns from IL and will serve exclusively as designated hitter this season

Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani won Rookie of the Year in 2018, but his pitching exploits were cut short due to a torn UCL in his elbow. He was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery and won't pitch this season. He will, however, serve exclusively as a designated hitter and that's set to begin Tuesday night in Detroit, as the Angels have activated him.

OFFICIAL: Shohei Ohtani will be activated for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/FBf2ZHfB2s — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 7, 2019

Ohtani can hit freely, but he'll wear a brace to protect his elbow while he runs the bases.

In only 367 plate appearances last season -- a quick step above a half-season for a typical everyday player -- Ohtani hit .285/.361/.564 (150 OPS+) with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 homers, 61 RBI, 59 runs and 10 steals.

The Angels sit 15-19 and that's hardly an unsalvageable situation. Ohtani will really make an impact on offense, too, where they need it. They enter Tuesday ranking 11th in runs, 12th in average, ninth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage in the 15-team American League.

The lefty-swinging Ohtani can slot behind righty Mike Trout -- who leads the majors in walks and the AL in intentional walks -- in the lineup.

It's reasonable to expect Ohtani to be the Angels second-best hitter after Trout this season.

Curiously, Ohtani has only been taking batting practice and playing in simulated games. He didn't take a minor-league rehab assignment. Then again, maybe he just flips a switch. He was awful in spring training last year, causing mass hysteria about how much a bust he'd be, and then he produced from the start in the games that actually mattered.