The Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday, giving them a 2-0 edge in the best-of-five series. The two sides will play what could be the series finale on Wednesday. When that game begins, the Astros will have a different starting pitcher than originally expected.

Jose Urquidy, not Zack Greinke, will receive the nod in Game 3. That's because Greinke is dealing with soreness in his arm and has been undergoing tests, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Greinke, 37 later this month, made a four-inning start during the Wild Card Series against the Minnesota Twins. He held the Twins to two hits and a run while fanning one and walking three. It's worth noting that Grienke had struggled throughout September. He entered the month with a 2.68 ERA and finished the regular season with a 4.03 mark after permitting 35 hits and 18 runs over 26 innings pitched.

Urquidy, 25, was limited to five starts during the regular season. He put himself on the national map last October, when he delivered 10 innings and allowed a single run in the playoffs. Urquidy held the Twins to a run over four-plus frames during the Wild Card Series as well.

It's unclear if Greinke will be available for subsequent rounds, or who the Astros will turn to if they need a starter in Game 4. Josh James, who started two games, hasn't appeared in the ALDS and theoretically could be part of a bullpen game. Alternatively, the Astros could remove Greinke from the roster and replace him with someone like Brandon Bielak.

Should Houston have to remove Greinke from the roster, he would be ineligible for the next round. That would mean missing the AL Championship Series.