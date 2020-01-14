Atlanta Braves' stadium renamed Truist Park heading into fourth MLB season

SunTrust Park lasted three seasons. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves officially announced their three-year-old ballpark has been renamed Truist Park heading into the 2020 season. Signage changes around the ballpark are underway.

The name change stems from the SunTrust Bank and BB&T Bank merger last summer. All SunTrust and BB&T facilities will be renamed for Truist, including the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, home of the NHL's Florida Panthers.

"Part of our success and our ability to be successful long term is that we partner with companies," Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said at a press conference Tuesday. "That's what we've done previously with SunTrust and now with Truist."

Welcome to Truist Park, home of your Atlanta Braves! pic.twitter.com/WruvGmkIeJ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 14, 2020

There had been groundswell support to rename the stadium in honor of Hank Aaron, though that wasn't feasible. When the ballpark opened, the Braves signed a 25-year naming rights deal with SunTrust, and the deal continues with Truist.

Aaron has a statue outside the ballpark and, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Truist will refurbish one ball field in the Atlanta metropolitan area each of the next 10 years and name it in honor of Aaron.

The Braves are the only team to rename their stadium so far this offseason. The Rangers are moving into a new stadium, Globe Life Field, in 2020. Milwaukee's Miller Park will be named after American Family Insurance in 2021.

The Braves moved into what is now called Truist Park in 2017. The team spent the previous 20 years at Turner Field.