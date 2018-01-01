Australian Baseball League team closes out 2017 with a single-game record 32 runs

The 2017 calendar year is over and the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League closed it out in style.

On Sunday, the Heat walloped the Canberra Cavalry by the score of 32-10. Yes, 32-10. Here is the box score. Check out the line score:

The Perth Heat had quite a day at the plate Sunday. MiLB.com

The 32 runs are a new single-game ABL record. The Heat shattered the previous record, in fact. The previous record was 23 runs set by the Adelaide Bite back in 2014. The MLB record for runs scored in a single game is 30 by the Texas Rangers.

Here are some fun facts about Perth's ridiculous 32-10 win over Canberra:

Canberra starter Jonathan Mottay made his ABL debut in the game. He allowed 11 runs in one inning of work. Ouch.

Eight of the nine players in Perth's starting lineup had multiple hits -- four of the nine players had at least three hits -- with the only exception being right fielder Ulrich Bojarski. He had a hit and four walks.

The Heat only hit two home runs in the game. They scored most of those 32 runs with extended rallies, not big blows. Perth went 19 for 29 (.655) with runners in scoring position.

The offensive star of the game? Heat No. 9 hitter and DH Jesse Williams. He went 4 for 5 with two doubles and a walk, and drove in a team-high six runs.

Canberra, on the other hand, scored 10 runs on 15 hits themselves. All nine of their starting position players had at least one hit. They also out-homered Perth 4-2.

Two position players pitched for the Cavalry: DH David Kandilas and right fielder Kyle Perkins. Kandilas allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. Perkins got two outs and did not allow a run. He also homered in the game.

Twenty-nine different players appeared in the game and only one has MLB experience: Heat first baseman Luke Hughes. He appeared in 106 games with the Twins and Athletics from 2010-12. He went 3 for 6 with a double in the game.

Several MLB prospects played in the game, most notably Rays outfielder and 2015 first round pick Garrett Whitley. He went 2 for 5 with three walks and a home run for Perth.

Not surprisingly, the Heat now lead the six-team ABL with 193 runs in 23 games. Canberra is second with 155 runs. Perth went into Sunday's game hitting .284/.369/.478 as a team. After Sunday's game, they were hitting .302/.396/.506.

On the bright side, things can only go up for Canberra in 2018.