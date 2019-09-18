Bartolo Colon shows up at pickup baseball game, dominates a bunch of kids on the mound
If you think he'd go easy on kids, you'd be mistaken
Bartolo Colon is not in the MLB right now, but that doesn't mean he has stopped lighting it up on the pitchers mound.
The 46-year-old got some practice pitching this week and he sure looks like he's still got it, at least when he is facing kids a quarter of his age and half his height. The pitcher had some fun and tested out his arm against some young sluggers in his native Dominican Republic, and if you think he'd go easy on them because they're kids, you'd be mistaken.
On Tuesday, the pitcher posted videos on Instagram showing him strike out a bunch of kids. The first video shows a kid up at bat attempting to get a hit off Colon, but being unable to make contact with the ball.
Another kid came up to bat but was clearly too intimidated by the fastballs to swing at anything. Can you blame them? The bat never leaves his shoulder.
One player, looking taller than the rest, managed to make contact but was quickly out at first. He can now add "hit against an MLB pitcher," to his resume, maybe just leave out the part where he was out.
Colon is currently a free agent, but he may have a future coaching a little league team... or at least pitching for one.
