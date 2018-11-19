Baseball Hall of Fame: Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay among the 35 players on the 2019 ballot

Monday morning, the Baseball Writers Association of America released the official 2018 Hall of Fame ballot. The 35-player ballot includes 15 holdovers from last year and 20 newcomers.

Here are those candidates new to the ballot, in alphabetical order:

Rick Ankiel

Jason Bay

Lance Berkman

Freddy Garcia

Jon Garland

Travis Hafner

Roy Halladay

Todd Helton

Ted Lilly

Derek Lowe

Darren Oliver

Roy Oswalt

Andy Pettitte

Juan Pierre

Placido Polanco

Mariano Rivera

Miguel Tejada

Vernon Wells

Kevin Youkilis

Michael Young

Obviously, Rivera is going in on the first ballot, and, despite being a reliever, will perhaps threaten the highest ballot percentage of all-time (Ken Griffey Jr.'s 99.3 percent in 2016). The late Halladay is also a strong bet to go in. Helton and Pettitte also figure to have plenty of supporters, but they're not likely to be first-ballot selections. A candidate drops off if he fails to be named on at least 5.0 percent of ballots, and most of the names you see above will likely meet that fate.

And now here are the returning candidates, along with how many years they've been on the ballot and their ballot percentage from last year (by way of reminder, players can spend a maximum of 10 years on the BBWAA ballot, and they must be named on at least 75 percent of ballots to be elected):

Player Year on ballot 2017 ballot percentage Edgar Martinez 10th 70.4 Mike Mussina Sixth 63.5 Roger Clemens Seventh 57.3 Barry Bonds Seventh 56.4 Curt Schilling Sixth 51.2 Omar Vizquel Second 37.0 Larry Walker Ninth 34.1 Fred McGriff 10th 23.2 Manny Ramirez Third 22.0 Jeff Kent Sixth 14.5 Gary Sheffield Fifth 11.1 Billy Wagner Fourth 11.1 Scott Rolen Second 10.2 Sammy Sosa Seventh 7.8 Andruw Jones Second 7.3



This is Martinez's last shot to make it via the BBWAA ballot, and as you can see he's close to making it. Assuming a 10th-year boost, he seems likely to make it. Mussina has been tracking steadily upward (he started at 20.3 percent in 2014), and he made big gains last year. Throw in the fact that he's over-qualified for the Hall, and he's on a path to get in, possibly as soon as this year. The other big subplot among returnees is whether Bonds and Clemens can continue their methodical march forward. Neither made big gains last year, so the 2018 results will be critical in terms of getting them back on target to make it within the 10-year limit.

The BBWAA will announce the results of its 2019 Hall of Fame balloting on Jan. 22, alongside the results of the Today's Game Era ballot. Any electees will be inducted on Sunday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. The question boils down to who will be joining Rivera in the class of 2019.