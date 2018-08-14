Baseball signed by Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb, original Hall of Famers shatters record price at auction
The ball had signatures curated by Marv Owen
Signed memorabilia does and always will have value, so how about baseballs signed by multiple legends of the sport? A baseball signed by 11 members of MLB's inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1939 set a record by being sold for $623,369, SCP Auctions confirmed on Monday.
The ball's chief signature came from Babe Ruth himself, who now has at least a hand in the balls that have fetched the top three prices.
Other players on the ball include Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Walter Johnson, Connie Mack and Honus Wagner. The only inductee missing is Lou Gehrig, who couldn't attend the ceremony due to illness.
According to ESPN, the signatures were curated by former White Sox third baseman Marv Owen, who died in 1991.
The ball has obviously yellowed with age, but the signatures are still well intact.
It's an incredible amount of history in one ball, and it's not surprising to see it break the previous record by as much as it did. It's also completely understandable why Owen kept for as long as he did. That's the kind of thing that would be incredibly hard to part ways with.
With that being said, over half a million dollars is a pretty good consolation prize.
