The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a contract with Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, reports ESPN. The deal is for four years and $60 million, according to the New York Post. Okamoto, 29, has spent the first 11 years of his professional career with Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball, the top league in Japan.

Okamoto's posting window was set to close at 5 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon.

In NPB, Okamoto was a six-time All-Star and led his league in home runs three times. Last season was injury-shortened. In his 69 games, he hit .327/.416/.598 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. He has six 30+ home run seasons with a career high of 41 in 2023. He's a career .274/.355/.501 hitter in NPB.

Coming off the heels of their first AL pennant since 1993, the Blue Jays have been aggressive this offseason. They added starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce in addition to reliever Tyler Rogers. Okamoto is their first major signing on the position player side.

If the Jays indeed intend to keep Okamoto at third base, this move could close the door on free agent Bo Bichette, though it's far from a certainty. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is obviously at first base, Okamoto slots at third and that leaves Andrés Giménez for shortstop with Ernie Clement at second. Addison Barger can also play third base. Then again, it's possible the Jays still bring Bichette back to play shortstop and put Giménez in a backup middle infielder role.

The Blue Jays have also been mentioned as suitors for free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. If George Springer sticks at designated hitter, the outfield options are Nathan Lukas, Daulton Varsho, Anthony Santander, Barger and Davis Schneider. Schneider can also handle second base.

What stands out more than anything is that the Blue Jays have plenty of depth and versatility. This puts them in a position where if they decide to spring for Bichette and/or Tucker, it's a nice help for the ballclub, but by no means is either player out of necessity.

For now, slot Okamoto as the Blue Jays' everyday third baseman and figure that he bats somewhere 5-7 in the order.