Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at least four weeks with knee injury
Vlad Jr. was hurt running the bases earlier this week
Toronto Blue Jays fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the arrival of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero, who was placed on the Double-A disabled list earlier this week after getting hurt while running the bases, has been diagnosed with a knee injury that will sidelined him at least a month.
Keep in mind that it's four weeks until Guerrero is reevaluated, not four weeks until he returns to game action. It's possible he will be sidelined even longer and potentially miss the 2018 Futures Game during All-Star Weekend.
Vlad Jr., who is still only 19, was hitting a stout .407/.457/.667 with 11 home runs and nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (21) in 53 Double-A games before the injury. He is more than five years younger than the average Eastern League player.
MLB.com currently ranks Guerrero as the second-best prospect in baseball behind Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna. Here is a snippet of their scouting report:
Much like his father, Vlad Jr. has an elite ability to barrel the ball from the right side of the plate and generates effortless plus raw power to all fields with his combination of bat speed, physical strength and hand-eye coordination ... Moved from the outfield to third base before the season, Guerrero shows glimpses of becoming a passable defender there in spite of having below-average speed and range ... As a future plus hitter with at least 30-homer potential, Guerrero boasts the offensive profile of a perennial All-Star and possible MVP candidate in his prime.
The Blue Jays have resisted called up Vlad Jr. in recent weeks even though third baseman Josh Donaldson has been on-and-off the disabled list and DH Kendrys Morales hasn't hit much this season. It's not unprecedented for a 19-year-old to jump from Double-A to MLB, but it is certainly rare. And Guerrero is very much a rare talent.
The knee injury means Vlad Jr.'s call-up will be delayed a little bit longer, however.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Sunday: Cubs trying to sweep Pirates
Plus the Yankees go for a Subway Series sweep, and everything you need to know about Sunday's...
-
Latos sparks brawl in independent league
Latos did not take kindly to his catcher getting run over
-
Yankees will replace Tanaka internally
Tanaka went down with 'mild' strains of both hamstrings Friday
-
Yankees vs. Mets odds, Sunday MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Mets vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
White Sox vs Red Sox odds, June 10 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's White Sox vs. Red Sox game 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS, June 10: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...