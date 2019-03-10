Blue Jays' top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sidelined three weeks with oblique strain
This removes any doubt as to whether Guerrero will make the Jays' Opening Day roster
Some news from Blue Jays camp regarding top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ...
Three weeks would take us right up to Opening Day or thereabouts, and that almost certainly means that Guerrero will not crack the active roster to start the season.
To be sure, Guerrero is ready for baseball at the highest level. Sure, he's just 19 (he turns 20 on March 16), but he's dominated at every stop in the minors. That includes putting up a 1.120 OPS at Double-A last season and then a .978 OPS at Triple-A. GM Ross Atkins is dutifully pretending that Guerrero isn't ready for the bigs, but that's only because the Jays want to delay the start of Guerrero's service-time clock and thus ensure team control for an additional year. This injury, though, gives them the cover they need to undertake such manipulation.
Barring the wholly unexpected, Guerrero is going to reach the majors this season. Prior to this injury, mid-April or so (after which point he would be unable to gain a full year of major-league service time in 2019) was the best guess as to his promotion date. This injury, though, has clouded that timeline a bit.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating the MLB's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across Major League...
-
A-Rod, J-Lo announce engagement
The couple has been together for more than two years, and now they've decided to tie the k...
-
Harper uses 'Fresh Prince' walk-up music
Harper is trying to gain favor in Philly behind Will Smith's classic jam
-
M's, A's announce Opening Day starters
Hernandez will not get an 11th consecutive Opening Day nod
-
Royals sign Maldonado as Perez fill-in
Maldonado is a good defender, but can't hit a lick
-
Loaiza sentenced to three years
Loaiza pleaded guilty last August to intent to distribute cocaine