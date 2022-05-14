The San Diego Padres announced on Friday that doctors found no cancer during the prostate surgery that manager Bob Melvin underwent on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Melvin has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The Padres kicked off a nine-game road trip on Friday night that will see them play three games apiece against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Francisco Giants. Melvin is expected to miss the east-coast portion of that trip.

Melvin, 60 years old, is in his first season at the helm of the Padres after spending the previous 11 years with the Oakland Athletics. The Padres have gotten off to a good start under his watch, amassing a 20-12 record entering play on Friday that had them positioned in second place in the National League West.

The Padres will continue to be managed by bench coach Ryan Christenson during Melvin's absence. Prior to this season, Christenson had also served as Melvin's bench coach with the Athletics.

Melvin is in his 19th season overall as a big-league manager. He's won 51.5 percent of his regular season contests and has led seven teams to the playoffs.