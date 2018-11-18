Braves' Braxton Davidson hits walk-off home run in AFL championship, appears to break foot on way to plate
Davidson rounded the bases, but then needed help getting off the field
Major League Baseball's Arizona Fall League held its championship game on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Atlanta Braves prospect Braxton Davidson hit a walk-off home run to give the Peoria Javelinas a 3-2 win over the Salt River Rafters.
Judging by the bat flip, he's clearly on the highest of highs from the walk-off win. The 22-year-old ranked third in home runs (six) during the 2018 AFL season.
But after Davidson rounds the bases and as he's about to join his teammates at home plate for the celebration, he starts hopping on one foot.
William Boor, a reporter for MLB Pipeline said that after Davidson got to home plate, he was heard saying, "I broke my foot." He needed help getting off the field and was taken to a local hospital for possible left-foot fracture.
That's gotta be one of baseball's strangest injuries. Here's hoping Davidson has a speedy recovery.
