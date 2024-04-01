The Chicago White Sox will look for their first win of the 2024 season when they battle the Atlanta Braves in an interleague matchup on Monday in Chicago. The White Sox (0-3), who opened the season by being swept by the Detroit Tigers, are coming off a season which saw them lose 101 games. The Braves (2-1), who have won six consecutive National League East Division titles, are coming off a 5-4 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. The Braves were 52-29 on the road in 2023, while the White Sox were 31-50 at home.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 11-10, but the White Sox hold an 8-4 edge in games played in Chicago.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is scheduled to send right-hander Charlie Morton to the mound. In his fourth season with the Braves, he is coming off a year in which he went 14-12 with a 3.64 ERA. He started 30 games in 2023, pitching 163.1 innings, allowing 150 hits, 66 earned runs with 83 walks and 183 strikeouts. In four career starts against the White Sox, he is 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA. In 24.2 innings, he has allowed 15 hits, seven earned runs with seven walks and 22 strikeouts. Atlanta should have the edge on the mound with Chicago starting Chris Flexen, who had a 6.27 ERA with the Rockies last season.

Left fielder Jarred Kelenic has been on fire to start the year. In three games, he is 5-for-7 with a double and two RBI with one walk. In Saturday's 12-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Kelenic was 3-for-4 with a walk, one run scored and two RBI. Last season for the Seattle Mariners, he hit .253 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 49 RBI. In five career games against the White Sox, he has tripled, homered and drove in five runs. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the White Sox

Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is off to a fast start. In three games, he is hitting .333 with two homers and four RBI. In Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers, he was 3-for-4 with two homers and two runs scored. In 145 games in 2023, he batted .264 with 36 doubles, one triple, 38 homers and 80 RBI. In three career games against the Braves, he is batting .417 with one double, one homer and five RBI.

Shortstop Braden Shewmake, a former Atlanta Brave, is off to a solid start to his White Sox career. In his debut with the team on Saturday, he was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. He was 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers. In two seasons at Triple A Gwinnett, he hit .243 with 42 doubles, five triples, 23 homers and 94 RBI. See which team to pick here.

