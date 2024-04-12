Milwaukee Brewers third-base prospect Brock Wilken, currently stationed in Biloxi with their Double-A affiliate, suffered multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch in the face on Thursday night, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Wilken is expected to undergo facial surgery once the swelling reduces, but he notably did not suffer a concussion or any loss of his vision.

General manager Matt Arnold issued the following statement to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy:

"Brock sustained multiple fractures. Fortunately, he did not suffer a concussion nor incur any issues to his vision. He will continue to be evaluated and surgery is likely once swelling has subsided. His long-term prognosis is good, but he will be placed on the 7-day IL."

Wilken was struck by a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves Double-A reliever Domingo Gonzalez in the top of the sixth inning. Javik Blake, a member of Biloxi's media relations department, tweeted that Wilken took the pitch to the left side of his face, but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Wilken, who recorded a double and scored a run earlier in the game, was subsequently replaced by pinch-runner Noah Campbell.

Wilken, 21, was Milwaukee's first-round pick (and No. 18 overall) in the most recent amateur draft by way of Wake Forest. In 47 professional games last season, he hit .285/.414/.473 with five home runs and four stolen bases across three levels. To begin this year, Wilken had batted .167/.211/.222 in an incredibly small sample of five games.

Wilken is best known for his prodigious power. During his final season with the Demon Deacons, he launched 31 home runs and drove in 82 runners over 66 games.