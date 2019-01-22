Brewers to rename Miller Park after 2020 season with American Family Insurance grabbing naming rights, report says
The Brewers not playing in Miller Park doesn't seem right
Ever since it first opened in 2001, Miller Park being home to the Brewers was one of the most aptly named ballparks in baseball. That is set to fall by the wayside in the near future, however. News broke Tuesday morning that the ballpark would be renamed. MillerCoors has released a statement, via jsonline:
"American Family Insurance, proactively pitched the Brewers an incredibly rich offer for the future naming rights to Miller Park, and we're proud to welcome American Family to the family we've been part of for generations. While the name on the stadium will change after the 2020 season, we fully expect Brewers fans inside and outside the stadium will continue to celebrate every home run and every strikeout with one of our beloved brands."
As noted in the statement, Miller Park will remain the name for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, thankfully, so we've got two seasons left to help soften the blow.
Still, this sucks. Miller Park >>>>>>> American Family Insurance Park, right? It's a blowout. Not seeing Miller Park on the stadium marquee will be so weird.
It just fits so perfectly.
On the flip side for Brewers fans, surely this was a lucrative offer to the ownership group of the team in the smallest market in America. Financial windfalls are presumably good and might allow the Brewers to spend a bit more on payroll. If that actually comes to fruition, surely Brewers nation will be able to handle the change.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How should PEDs be viewed in HOF voting?
The 2019 HOF class will be announced Tuesday night
-
Rangers, Asdrubal Cabrera agree to deal
Cabrera will take over third base for Adrian Beltre
-
HOF voting update: 3 likely in '19 class
It seems likely we'll have at least three inducted into Cooperstown
-
Yadier Molina still mad at Kris Bryant
This all started because Bryant called St. Louis 'boring'
-
2019 Baseball HOF announcement primer
This year's Hall of Fame class will be announced Jan. 22
-
Another Boston-L.A. championship
The Boston/New England vs. Los Angeles sports rivalry continues to grow