Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright agrees to one-year contract extension

The Cardinals have reached an agreement with starting pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract extension for 2019, the team announced on Thursday. The 37-year-old has spent his entire big-league career with St. Louis, and from 2009-2014, Wainwright finished top three in Cy Young Award voting four times.

The three-time All-Star went 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in his eight starts for the Cardinals this past season. Wainwright missed nearly four months due to right elbow inflammation. The Cardinals won three of his four starts in September, including a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he pitched six scoreless innings.

This will be his 15th season with the Cardinals in 2019, and he will tie Bob Forsch for the third-most seasons as a Cardinal in team history.