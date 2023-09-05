The Mets on Tuesday moved right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the injured list. Given where the Mets are this season and how Carrasco has pitched, that's not necessarily something we'd heavily cover here, in and of itself. What is of interest is how Carrasco hurt himself. Apparently, a dumbbell is the culprit.

Carrasco suffered a fracture to his right pinky finger when a 50-pound dumbbell fell on it, according to Mets manager Buck Showalter (via Tim Healey). Carrasco has already undergone surgery and, while the Mets called his timetable four to six weeks, his 2023 season is almost certainly over.

First of all, ouch. Fifty pounds will do the job of crushing that pinky, that's for sure. Secondly, this definitely seems like a weird enough injury to fit in perfectly with how things have gone as a whole for the Mets this season, right?

With high hopes after a 101-win season followed by an active offseason, the Mets started 14-7 and then things just fell apart. They've had injuries, poor play, plenty of distractions and then a trade deadline where they offloaded some huge names and got some nice prospects back.

As for Carrasco, specifically, the disaster that was the 2023 season is now likely over. If so, he ends the season 3-8 with a 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and the knowledge that he was on waivers in late August and claimed by no contending team, even with several teams needing pitching depth.

Carrasco will head to free agency this offseason and will turn 37 before Opening Day of 2024. He made $14 million this season.