Carlos Correa undergoes surgery for deviated septum after having trouble breathing during games

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was on his way to an MVP-caliber season in 2017 until injury struck and held him to 109 games. He hit .315/.391/.550 with 25 doubles, 24 homers and 84 RBI in those 109 games. This past season, however, Correa declined to .239/.323/.405. The OPS+ dropped from 155 to 102. He dealt with a back injury, but maybe there was more?

Astros SS Carlos Correa said he underwent surgery Monday to repair a deviated septum. He said he was having trouble breathing on the field during games. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 10, 2018

Maybe Correa just isn't as good as he played in 2017. Maybe he was set to regress anyway and the back injury made the regression exaggerated. Maybe nothing mattered and he just had a down year and will bounce back anyway. We have no way of knowing just yet, but I can't help but think that not being able to breathe well during games would have a pretty significant impact on performance.

I would have bet on a Correa bounce-back in 2019 anyway, but this news just makes me that much more confident.