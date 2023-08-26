Chicago police are investigating a "shooting incident" that took place during Friday night's White Sox game inside the ballpark. Two women were wounded, although neither victim appears to facing life-threatening injuries, according to the police department's statement. Initial reports did not confirm whether the shooter was inside or outside the stadium.

The more seriously wounded of the two, a 42-year-old woman, was shot in her leg, according to the statement, and was listed in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. After the game, one witness speaking with TV reporters outside Guaranteed Rate Field said he was in the left centerfield stands a couple of rows behind the victims. He said he saw blood coming from below her knee. The second victim, 26, sustained a graze would to her abdomen and refused medical treatment, police said.

According to one fan who spoke with the Chicago Tribune, the shooting took place by the third inning. Fans were not asked to leave the stadium, although fans seated in the immediate area were asked to vacate. The game was not suspended, and police said, "At no time was it believed there was an active threat."

The game, a 12-4 loss for the White Sox to the visiting Oakland A's, was to precede a postgame concert featuring 90's rap stars Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc. However, the concert was canceled with the team citing "technical issues."

Chicago is scheduled to host Oakland on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.