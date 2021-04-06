The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is expected to be held in Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, reports ESPN's Buster Olney. The game is scheduled for July 13.

MLB recently chose to pull the festivities from Truist Park in Atlanta as a gesture of protest over the recent passage of voting laws in Georgia. Those laws are widely perceived to be too restrictive and particularly burdensome toward Black voters. Coors Field previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1998.

Upon announcing the decision, MLB commissioner released the following statement:

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support. "We will continue with our plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during this season's All-Star festivities. In addition, MLB's planned investments to support local communities in Atlanta as part of our All-Star Legacy Projects will move forward. We are finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly."

Soon after, the Braves also released a statement expressing disagreement with MLB's decision:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed the bill into law, also denounced the league's decision to take the game out of Truist Park.

The MLB Draft had also been scheduled to take place in Atlanta during that same time period. Presumably, that event will also be relocated to Denver.