Country music star Morgan Wallen is slated to perform his song "'98 Braves" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards later this month. Wallen will perform the popular song at Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves. Former '98 Braves "will watch" the performance, Billboard announced Monday, but did not specify which players.

"'98 Braves" reached No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts earlier this year. Wallen has been nominated for 16 Billboard Music Awards with 17 finalist entries, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

The popular song is about the 1998 Braves team that was expected to reach the World Series. However, they came up short as the San Diego Padres defeated the Braves in the National League Championship Series.

The team fielded a team that consisted of six All-Stars, including third baseman Chipper Jones, shortstop Walt Weiss, first baseman Andres Galarraga, catcher Javy Lopez, pitcher Greg Maddux and pitcher Tom Glavine.

Wallen was uninvited to the Billboard Music Awards back in 2021 when he was caught on camera uttering a racial slur. He issued an apology, was eventually reinstated by his record label and performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will take place on Sunday, November 19.