Cubs' Kris Bryant listed as day-to-day after injuring finger on head-first slide

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant on Wednesday against the Braves (CHC-ATL GameTracker) suffered a sprained pinky on his left hand. He sustained the injury while sliding head-first into third base and left the game shortly thereafter. Here's the play in question:

Tyler Flowers picks off #Cubs' Kris Bryant - who appears to have injured his left finger in the slide & had to be removed from game #Bravespic.twitter.com/R0mEHEWvhS — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 19, 2017

As you can see, Bryant seemed to hook his fingers on the cleats of third baseman Johan Camargo. This particular screencap doesn't look encouraging ...

Bryant's left ring and pinky fingers don't look good here pic.twitter.com/BnFhou36UN — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) July 19, 2017

The Cubs say X-rays were negative and that Bryant is day-to-day.

Bryant is of course the reigning NL MVP, and this season he's batting a productive .275/.401/.528. Needless to say, losing Bryant for any length of time would be a significant blow to the Cubs, who of late have been making up ground on the Brewers in the NL Central.