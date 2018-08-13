Cubs rookie David Bote apologizes for bat flip following walk-off grand slam against Nationals

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs defeated the Washington Nationals on a two-strike, walk-off grand slam courtesy of David Bote. Here's what that looked like in real time:

Bote, as you may have noticed, celebrated heretofore the biggest moment of his career with a lazy bat flip -- a palm-roller that wouldn't feature either an impressive exit velocity or spin rate. Nonetheless, this is baseball, which means Bote spent part of his morning after apologizing:

"I didn't even realize I did it until I saw it on the replay ... I meant no disrespect by any means. It was the heat of the moment."



-- #Cubs' David Bote on his bat flip — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 13, 2018

It's unclear why Bote felt the need to apologize, seeing as how his bat flip wasn't over the top. Even if it was, it would've been hard to blame him. Remember, Bote is a 25-year-old who was playing in his 34th big-league game. He was originally an 18th-round pick, meaning he's overachieved to reach this point. He was never considered a top prospect, and he's already been optioned to the minors on five occasions this season. The man has earned his moment.

Perhaps the worst part here is that it doesn't appear the Nationals even took offense to Bote's celebration. Rather, being ashamed of showing joy has become so ingrained in baseball's culture that players feel the need to apologize when no apology is needed or requested.

Baseball is at its best when it hides that it's a billion-dollar industry. As such, let baseball players have fun -- it's supposed to be a game.