Teams off to vastly different starts to their seasons clash in the first of a four-game series when the Miami Marlins battle the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The teams were initially scheduled to start the series on Thursday, but that game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. After qualifying for the postseason in 2023, the Marlins (4-15) have struggled mightily and opened the season 0-9. The Cubs (11-7), meanwhile, have won four of five and are just one-half game behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division. Lefty A.J. Puk will start for Miami, while Jameson Taillon is on the hill fro Miami.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 118-115, including a 64-57 edge in games played at Wrigley Field. Chicago is a -172 favorite on the money line (risk $172 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Cubs odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.5.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Marlins money line: Miami +143, Chicago -172

Cubs vs. Marlins over/under: 9.5 runs

Cubs vs. Marlins run line: Chicago -1.5 (+113)

MIA: The Marlins have hit the money line in 18 of their last 31 games (+5.65 units)

CHC: The Cubs have hit the game total under in 21 of their last 32 games (+8.75 units)

Why you should back the Cubs

First baseman Michael Busch is off to a solid start to the season. In 18 games, the second-year player is hitting .317 with three doubles, six homers and 13 RBI. He has been scorching the baseball over the past six games, including four with multiple hits. In Wednesday's 5-3 win at Arizona, he was 2-for-4 with an RBI. He homered in five consecutive games from April 10 to Monday.

Left fielder Ian Happ has been one of Chicago's top run producers this season. In 18 games, Happ is hitting .247 with four doubles, one triple, one homer and 12 RBI. He has also scored 14 times. In Tuesday's 12-11 loss at Arizona, he was 3-for-5 with a double, homer and four RBI. He has had four multiple-hit games as well as four multiple-RBI contests. In 30 career games against the Marlins, he is hitting .255 with five doubles, six homers and 17 RBI.

Why you should back the Marlins

Left fielder Bryan De La Cruz has been on fire at the plate, and enters play on Friday with a six-game hitting streak. In that stretch, he has three multi-hit games, two homers and nine RBI. In Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants, he was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. The fourth-year player has faced the Cubs in 13 games, batting .296 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI.

Also powering Miami is second baseman Luis Arraez. In his sixth year at the MLB level and second with the Marlins, he had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday. He was 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. He was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a 6-3 win over San Francisco on Tuesday. In 19 games in 2024, he is hitting .276 with three doubles, three RBI and 13 RBI.

