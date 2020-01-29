Cubs win Kris Bryant service time case: Bryant will become free agent after 2021, per report

Bryant argued his service time was manipulated in 2015

Kris Bryant's service time grievance has finally been resolved. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bryant has lost his grievance and will become a free agent following the 2021 season. He argued his service time was manipulated in 2015 and was seeking to become a free agent following the 2020 season. Passan says an official ruling is expected within a week.

Going into 2015, Bryant was arguably the best prospect in baseball, and he was dominant during Cactus League play that spring: .425/.477/1.175 with nine home runs in 14 games. Rather than carry him on the Opening Day roster, the Cubs sent him to Triple-A and used a combination of Jonathan Herrera, Tommy La Stella, and Mike Olt at third base in the interim.

