Dansby Swanson's status for Braves' postseason run in doubt due to partially torn hand ligament
Charlie Culberson would likely start at shortstop in Swanson's place
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson departed Tuesday's game against the New York Mets after experiencing soreness in his left hand.
Swanson received word on what was ailing him on Wednesday, as he'd suffered a partially torn ligament in said hand. That injury will leave him sidelined for the rest of the regular season, with his status for the Braves' upcoming divisional series to be determined next week:
Unrelated wrist issues had limited Swanson earlier in the season. Overall, he's hit .238/.304/.395 (88 OPS+) -- an improvement over his disappointing 2017. Still, he's been mired in a second-half slump that has seen his OPS dip from .715 to .699 since the All-Star break.
When Swanson missed time due to his wrist, he was replaced at shortstop by Johan Camargo. With Camargo solidifying himself at the hot corner,and few other realistic options on the roster, it would seem that the Braves will turn to Charlie Culberson at short.
Culberson, who played surprisingly well in last year's postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has produced for the Braves, posting a 117 OPS+ in 303 plate appearances. In an amusing coincidence, the Dodgers are currently slotted in as the Braves' first-round opponent.
The Braves acquired Culberson over the winter as part of a larger trade with the Dodgers that saw numerous big names -- including Matt Kemp and Adrian Gonzalez -- swap sides.
