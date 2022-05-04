Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner gave up a home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning in Miami on Wednesday in matinee action. He then recorded three outs, but wouldn't make it into the dugout before being ejected from the game.

Bumgarner appeared to be a bit less-than-enthused over at least one call from home plate umpire Ryan Wills. The ensuing now-standard "sticky stuff" check of his hands resulted in a quick exchange of words before Bumgarner got the heave-ho from first base umpire Dan Bellino. The veteran lefty was heated and needed to be restrained.

To the action footage:

Both Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks have been rolling, surprisingly, of late. The D-Backs started 3-8 after coming into the season expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball, but heading into Wednesday, they had won nine of their last 14.

Bumgarner, 32, had a 5.07 ERA in 35 starts in his first two years with Arizona, but so far this season in six starts, he's pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 24 innings.