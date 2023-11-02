The Texas Rangers secured their first World Series championship in franchise history when they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. While it was utter jubilation on the Rangers' side of the coin, it was complete sadness for the Diamondbacks' locker room.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo took a moment to reflect on the pain that his team is feeling following Wednesday's 5-0 Game 5 loss.

"Man, that's a good question. I want to run away and hide for a few days," Lovullo said when he was asked about when to move on from this loss. "I want to go camping and just sit in the tent and suck my thumb (laughter) and eat ice cream. Is that the weirdest answer you guys have ever had? And just let it run its course the way it's supposed to.

"Hurt when I'm supposed to hurt. Cry when I'm supposed to cry. Feel good when I'm supposed to feel good. But when I wake up on that one morning, whenever it is, it could be a week from now, 10 days from now, it's going to be a little while. I know that. I know how I operate. But when it is it's going to be turn the page and let's go. It's go time. I think everybody's in that same boat right now," Lovullo said.

It was a Cinderella-esque postseason run as the Diamondbacks entered the playoff field as a Wild Card team and advanced all the way to the World Series. In order to reach the pinnacle of the baseball world, the Diamondbacks upset the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona and Texas split the opening two games before the Rangers rattled off three consecutive victories in order to win baseball's top prize.

"And I want to hurt. I want to hurt, because I want to remember what this feels like because I never want to feel it again," Lovullo said. "Everybody knows that feeling I'm talking about, whether it's personal, something personal or something professional, you want to move off of these moments. But I'm not going to run away from it."

Now the Diamondbacks have significant postseason experience and will come back looking to make a run at the World Series once again in 2024.