Thanks to their dominant pitching and a pair of MVP-caliber seasons from Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the Dodgers have comfortably slid into the best record in Major League Baseball. One of Los Angeles' reporters, though, showed he isn't quite as adept at sliding Wednesday.

Before the Dodgers' game against the Brewers in America Family Ballpark, David Vassegh tried his hand at Bernie's Slide. He reportedly fractured his right hand/wrist -- along with six ribs -- in the process, as he slammed into a support wall at significant speed. Here's video of the collision, which left Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra in hysterical laughter.

Vassegh writhed in pain immediately after the collision, but he toughed it out and impressively avoided a spot on the broadcaster injured list. In the fifth inning, Vassegh appeared on the broadcast with a cast on his right hand/wrist, flashed a smile and said, "Hi, guys" to Davis and Garciaparra in the booth.

According to Dodger Blue's Matthew Moreno, Dodgers players Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, David Price and the team's trainers all looked out for Vassegh after his injury. Vassegh also gave the blog a hilarious reason as to why he struggled with the slide: his "skinny fat body can't handle it."

The Dodgers grabbed a 2-1 win over the Brewers on Wednesday, bringing their record to a sterling 81-35. Los Angeles will hope to close the series strong when they play Milwaukee again Thursday afternoon, but ensuring his players don't try Bernie's Slide themselves has to be the primary concern for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts now.