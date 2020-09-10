The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, sitting at a 32-12 record with a league-high .727 win percentage. Five of those wins and one of the losses have came courtesy of Major League Baseball's new extra inning rule, which places a runner on second base to begin each extra inning.

Despite the Dodgers faring well in extras this season, Clayton Kershaw still isn't a fan of the new rule.

"It's not real baseball," said after the Dodgers' 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, ESPN reported. "But it's fine for this year, and I hope we never do it again."

Wednesday was the second straight night the Dodgers were able to win in the 10th inning due to the new rule. Kershaw surrendered four runs and recorded just three strikeouts in his start, which helped lead to extra innings being needed.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts disagreed with his star pitcher and feels that the new rule makes the game more exciting.

"I didn't know how it was going to play out and how it was going to be received, but as we've had some runs with it, I really like it," Roberts said. "I think it really shortens the game. It adds strategy for the fans, the managers, the players. I think it's playing out pretty well, and our guys have done a really good job in the situation. I like it permanently. I don't like it for the postseason."

The extra inning rule is only in place for the regular season, not the playoffs.