When it comes to uniforms, the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most iconic looks in sports. From the billowy jersey script to the distinct shade of blue to the red numerals on the front, the Dodger ensemble is perhaps the most recognizable in baseball outside of the Yankee pinstripes. As such, any alteration, even on a minor level, is notable. That brings us to this:

Indeed, as Chris Creamer notes, the left jersey sleeve now appears to be a blank space. According to the Baseball Hall of Fame's Dressed to the Nines online exhibit, the "LA" sleeve logo first appeared on Dodger home uniforms in 2000, and it started appearing on their road uniforms in 2007. Now, however, it appears to be no more.

Why? The easy assumption is that it's gone away in order to make room for advertising on the sleeve. The new collective bargaining agreement that's now in force allows for limited advertising space on uniforms and batting helmets, and a number of teams have already struck sponsorship deals to that end. The uniform patches can only appear on the sleeves and must be no larger than four inches by four inches. That new potential revenue stream could be what's behind the Dodgers' decision to part ways with the LA sleeve logo, and it's possible that the Dodgers already have such a sponsorship deal in place for the upcoming season.