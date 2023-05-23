The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting Pride Night on June 16, but a controversy sparked weeks ahead of the event because the organization invited -- then uninvited and invited again -- the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

The group is a nonprofit organization that has been fundraising and volunteering for the LGBTQ+ community for over 30 years. The contorversy arises because they dress as Catholic nuns, which doesn't sit well with everyone in the religious community.

While the Dodgers tried to avoid controversy by uninviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, it didn't work and they reversed that decision on Monday.

Here is a full explainer of the situation:

Who are the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence?

The group is a self-described "order of queer and trans nuns" that started in 1979. According to their website, their mission is "community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment."

Their calling card is an imitation of Roman Catholic nuns, but with a twist -- their motto is "Go forth and sin some more."

"We use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit," reads the website.

Dodgers announce Community Hero Award

On May 4, the Dodgers announced their guests for their 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. They also announced that the Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence would be receiving the Community Hero Award "for their countless hours of community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges, in addition to promoting human rights and respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment."

Not everyone was happy with that decision.

On May 15, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio from Florida wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred saying the group was mocking Christianity.

"Recently, you stated that Major League Baseball needs to "make decisions that are as inclusive and welcoming to everyone as possible, and keep us as apolitical as possible." I write to ask whether your League wants to be "inclusive and welcoming" to Christians, and if so, why you are allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith," Rubio wrote.

President of the Catholic League Bill Donohue also contacted MLB and said the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were promoting hate speech toward the Catholic community.

"In my letter, I said that if a group of white boys in black face—a modern day Al Jolson ensemble—were to be honored by an MLB team, there is little doubt that the event would be cancelled and sanctions would be forthcoming," Donohue wrote.

Dodgers rescind the invitation

The team released a statement on May 17 saying they Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will no longer be one of the guests for Pride Night because of the controversy.

"Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year's group of honorees," read the Dodgers' statement in a since deleted tweet.

Soon after, Sister Roma, who self-describes as "The Most Photographed Nun In The World™," commented on the Dodgers decision to uninvited the group.

"So disappointing to see the @Dodgers cave to the conservative pseudo-Christian homophobes. This weaponizing of religion is exactly what the @LADragnuns and @SFSisters have been protesting for decades," read the tweet.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence also posted a statement on their website expressing the disappointment in the Dodgers choosing to "un-ally themselves."

LGBT groups withdraw from participating in Pride Night

After the organization announced this decision to uninvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, there was once again backlash towards the Dodgers.

"If they're not invited, I'm not going," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath on Twitter. "Celebrating Pride is about inclusion. Do Better."

The Los Angeles LGBT Center, the ACLU of Southern California and LA Pride -- a Dodgers' longtime LGBTQ+ community partner -- also announced they were no longer interested in participating after the MLB team's decision.

"As a result and in solidarity with our community, LA Pride will not be participating in this year's Dodgers event," read the statement by LA Pride. "Pride is a fight for equality and inclusion for the entire LGBTQ community and we're not going to stop now."

Mayor of Anaheim invites group to Angels Pride Night

When it looked like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were not going to be at Dodger Stadium in June, Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken decided to invite them to the Angels' Pride Night on June 7.

"Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision," she wrote on social media on May 20.

If they choose to attend, the group would be at the game as Aitken's own personal guests. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have not yet made a decision on the invitation. One of the members of the group, Sister Unity, let the Mayor know that they are considering her offer.

"We are humbly grateful for your thoughtfulness and generosity in inviting us," reads the Twitter post.

"Having only just received your invitation, we have not had an opportunity to sit together and discuss our availability for the event on June 7th. When we have been able to deliberate and come to a consensus decision, we will definitely let you know our availability."

"Thank you again, and we wish you many blessings. May your fouls be few & your walks be pleasant!"

The Angels have not made any public comments regarding the situation.