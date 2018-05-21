Dodgers' Rich Hill, desperate to solve blister issues, plans to ask MLB to let him pitch with tape on his fingers
Hill is again on the disabled list with blister problems
On Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill exited his start against the Washington Nationals after two pitches due to a blister on his left middle finger. Blisters have sent him to the disabled list several times over the years.
Hill is expected to miss four weeks with his latest blister, and, understandably, he is growing frustrated. Monday evening he told reporters he has tried all sorts of remedies and nothing is working.
Not only has Hill tried various remedies, but he plans to ask MLB to let him pitch with tape on his fingers to protect current blisters and prevent more blisters in the future.
Hey, it's worth a shot. But, with all due respect to Hill, I have a hard time thinking MLB will let him pitch with tape on his fingers. He could use the tape to scuff the baseball -- hiding some sandpaper in the tape would seem real easy, for example -- creating an unfair advantage. Batters can't do that with batting gloves and tape. Hill's "extremely valid point" is an apples to oranges comparison.
The 38-year-old Hill uses an array of arm slots and breaking balls to get outs these days, and all those spinners lead to blisters. They've been an ongoing problem for years and I don't blame Hill at all for getting frustrated. I know I would feel the same way. Who knows, maybe MLB will let him pitch with tape on his fingers. Seems like a long shot though.
In six starts this season Hill has a 6.20 ERA (62 ERA+) and a 1.74 WHIP in 24 2/3 innings. He is in the second year of a three-year deal worth $48 million.
-
MLB Monday: Scores, news, updates
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
Report: Mets interested in Jose Bautista
Bautista was released by the Braves over the weekend
-
MLB DFS, May 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 21
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday
-
Vlad Jr. keeps making case for call-up
Guerrero Jr. has made a case for promotion
-
MLB Power Rankings: NL surprises
The Yankees, Red Sox and Astros remain at the top, but let's focus our attention on the NL...