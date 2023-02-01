Mookie Betts has two World Series rings, an MVP trophy, and six Golden Glove awards. Still, Betts takes pride in being a two-sport athlete by competing against the best in bowling.

That is exactly what Betts is doing this week at the U.S. Open championships in Indianapolis. Betts is known for being an excellent bowler, and he loves to play the game in his down time. The 2018 AL MVP even bowled a 300 on his 30th birthday in October. In this MLB offseason, Betts is going up against the best bowlers in the world.

Despite his accolades and accomplishments in the MLB, there is very little fanfare for Betts at the Royal Pin Woodland bowling alley, according to the Indianapolis Star. Without much of a crowd around him, Betts has been hurling balls at pins this week as he tries to qualify for match play at the U.S. Open.

After his first 16 games, Betts has knocked down a total of 1,538 pins for an average score of 192.25. That put him tied for 19th place out of 36 competitors. The player he is tied with, Jason Belmonte, has won 14 PBA majors and been named PBA Player of the Year seven times throughout his career.

Betts still has a while before he has to be at Spring Training for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- position players are due to report on Feb. 20 -- and until then, he will try to assert himself as one of the best on the lanes.