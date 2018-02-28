Dodgers using 'biodefense systems' because so many players are sick this spring
As many as 25 Dodgers were sent home on Wednesday
Things at Los Angeles Dodgers camp in Arizona don't sound too pleasant right now.
At the moment, an illness is spreading through the team's spring camp, and it is severe enough that approximately 25 -- 25! -- players and personnel had to be sent home Wednesday, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Among the sick, according to various reports: Cody Bellinger, Logan Forsythe, Enrique Hernandez, Yasiel Puig and Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Things have gotten so bad in camp that the Dodgers have brought in "biodefense systems" to cleanse the clubhouse and keep everyone healthy.
In the meantime, players have had to improvise.
The good news: It's only Feb. 28. The Dodgers have plenty of time to get healthy and get into game shape before Opening Day.
The bad news: Getting sick stinks. Everyone who is sick feels miserable and everyone who is healthy is worried about getting sick. The Dodgers are hopeful this is something that'll be knocked out within the next few days. For now, everyone will do whatever they can to feel better (or avoid getting sick).
