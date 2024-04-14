The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the deciding game of their three-game series in a key National League West matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. Following a lengthy rain delay, Los Angeles earned a 5-2 win on Saturday night. The Padres (8-9), who are second in the NL West, are 3-3 on the road this season, after going 38-43 away from home in 2023. The Dodgers (11-6), who have won 10 of the past 11 division championships, are 7-3 at home after going 53-28 at Dodger Stadium a year ago.

First pitch from Los Angeles is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers lead the all-time series 524-424, including a 278-200 edge in games played at home. Los Angeles is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Dodgers:

Padres vs. Dodgers money line: San Diego +134, Los Angeles -159

Padres vs. Dodgers over/under: 8.5 runs

Padres vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+128)

SD: The Padres have hit the money line in 20 of their last 27 games (+12.45 units)

LAD: The Dodgers have hit the run line in 72 of their past 128 games (+16.60 units)

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is expected to send left-hander James Paxton (2-0, 1.64 ERA) to the mound. Paxton is coming off a 4-2 win at Minnesota on Monday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He went five innings in an 8-3 win over San Francisco on April 1, allowing four hits and no runs with five walks and five strikeouts. In four career starts against San Diego, he is 2-1 with a 1.83 ERA. In 19.2 innings, he has allowed four earned runs and 10 walks with 24 strikeouts.

Superstar Mookie Betts has a five-game hitting streak after going 3-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday. Over the past 10 games, he has hits in eight games, including two with two or more. In 17 games this season, Betts is among the team leaders in hitting with a .364 batting average with six homers, 16 RBI and 20 runs scored. He has dominated Padres pitching throughout his career, batting .315 with 20 doubles, one triple, 19 homers and 46 RBI in 60 games.

Why you should back the Padres

Right-hander Yu Darvish (0-1, 3.86 ERA) will start for San Diego. He has four starts on the season, pitching 18.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs and eight walks, while striking out 20. He pitched just three innings in his last outing, a 9-8 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. In that game, he allowed four earned runs, while walking three and striking out four. He has had a lot of success against the Dodgers, starting 13 career games against them. Despite a 4-5 record against Los Angeles, he has a sparkling 2.27 ERA, allowing just 20 earned runs in 79.1 innings, with 21 walks and 95 strikeouts.

Jurickson Profar has hits in nine of the past 10 games, including a 1-for-4 performance on Saturday. He has three multiple hit games on the season, including a 3-for-3 effort with a double and a home run with three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Cubs. For the year, he is batting .321 with two homers, 10 RBI and six runs scored. In 75 career games against the Dodgers, he has eight doubles, four homers and 19 RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.4 combined runs.



