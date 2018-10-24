Dodgers vs. Red Sox: Matt Kemp homers in first World Series at-bat
Kemp made his first World Series at-bat one to remember
Coming into Tuesday's Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox, L.A.'s Matt Kemp ranked in the top 10 among active players when it comes to most career games played without appearing in a World Series -- 1,687 in Kemp's case.
Even though his first Fall Classic at-bat was perhaps belated, he certainly made the most of it, at the expense of Chris Sale ...
That left the bat at 101 mph with a 35-degree launch angle plus 389 feet of distance to put it over the Green Monster. That's also the fourth home run of Kemp's postseason career. More to the point, it halved the Boston lead early in Game 1.
