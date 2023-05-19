As part of a series of rosters moves Friday, the Chicago Cubs designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the team announced. The move cleared both a 26-man and 40-man roster spot for outfielder Mike Tauchman. Here is the full set of roster moves Chicago made prior to their series opener with the Philadelphia Phillies:

IF Nico Hoerner activated off injured list.

IF Edwin Ríos recalled from Triple-A.

OF Mike Tauchman called up from Triple-A.

RHP Keegan Thompson optioned to Triple-A.

OF Cody Bellinger placed on 10-day injured list (knee).

1B Eric Hosmer designated for assignment.

Hoerner is returning from a relatively minor hamstring injury that has sidelined him since May 9. Bellinger has a left knee contusion after crashing into the outfield wall making a catch earlier this week. The injury is not considered serious and Bellinger is expected to return after the minimum 10 days. Here's the catch and injury:

As for Hosmer, the 33-year-old has slashed .234/.280/.330 with two home runs in exactly 100 plate appearances this season. Top prospect Matt Mervis was called up to play first base earlier this month and the Cubs typically rotate players through the DH spot, with Trey Mancini getting the most at-bats there. Hosmer was not producing and he did not have a defined role.

Hosmer is owed the balance of his $13 million salary this season plus another $26 million from 2024-25. The San Diego Padres are paying just about all of that, however. The Boston Red Sox, who acquired Hosmer at last summer's trade deadline and released him over the winter, owe him the league minimum from 2023-25. The Cubs only owe Hosmer the league minimum in 2023.

Once Hosmer clears waivers and is released, any team could sign him for the prorated league minimum. He does offer leadership skills and championship pedigree (including a World Series ring with the Royals, a Silver Slugger and four Gold Gloves), though Hosmer has been an average at best hitter for five years now. He may not draw much interest until another team suffers an injury and has a need at first base.

The Cubs enter play Friday with a 19-24 record. They are 7-17 since April 21, the worst record in the National League.