The reigning NL-champion Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired power-hitting third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Seattle Mariners, the teams announced Wednesday. The Mariners will receive catcher Seby Zavala and right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas in return.

Suárez, who will be going into his age-32 campaign, is coming off a 2023 season for the M's in which he hit .232/323/.391 (101 OPS+) with 22 home runs across the full 162 games. He also led the American League with 214 strikeouts. In the field, Statcast gave him excellent marks for his work at the hot corner in 2023.

While it's possible Suárez may be entering his decline phase at the plate, the D-backs indeed have a need at the position. This past season, Arizona third basemen combined for an OPS of just .644. Suárez is a one-time All-Star who in 2019 as a member of the Reds amassed 49 home runs. He'll enter 2024 with 246 career homers.

Suárez is going into the final guaranteed season of his seven-year contract. He's owed roughly $11.3 million for 2024, and his pact includes a $15 million team option/$2 million buyout for 2025.

On the Seattle side of things, the 30-year-old Zavala is a catch-and-throw backup type behind the plate. Over parts of four MLB seasons, he owns a slash line of .210/.275/.347. Vargas, 24, pitched sparingly in the majors last season, and over four minor-league campaigns he has a 5.49 ERA in 24 starts and 66 relief appearances.