Former All-Star Esteban Loaiza sentenced to three years in federal prison on drug charges

It's been more than a year now since former big-league pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested on federal drug charges. Last August, he pleaded guilty to possessing 44 pounds of cocaine with the intent to distribute. On Friday, Loaiza received his punishment.

Judge Janis Sammartino sentenced Loaiza to three years in federal prison -- albeit one located in the southwest portion of the country, so as to make visitation easier for his family. Loaiza stands to be deported to Mexico following his release. Here's more, courtesy of FOX 5, a San Diego affiliate:

"I would like to apologize to my family and my fans, both in the United States and Mexico," Loiaza said just before being sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Janis Sammartino. "I swear I'm not going to do this kind of thing again. I'm not this type of person."

Loaiza was seemingly given a lesser punishment in part due to his lack of prior criminal involvement, and in part because he's a diabetic.

Loaiza, 47, will surrender to authorities come mid-April. He spent parts of 14 seasons in the majors, making a pair of All-Star teams and even finishing second in the 2003 Cy Young Award balloting. Overall, he finished his career with a 4.65 ERA and 23 wins above replacement.