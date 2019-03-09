Former All-Star Esteban Loaiza sentenced to three years in federal prison on drug charges
Loaiza pleaded guilty last August to intent to distribute cocaine
It's been more than a year now since former big-league pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested on federal drug charges. Last August, he pleaded guilty to possessing 44 pounds of cocaine with the intent to distribute. On Friday, Loaiza received his punishment.
Judge Janis Sammartino sentenced Loaiza to three years in federal prison -- albeit one located in the southwest portion of the country, so as to make visitation easier for his family. Loaiza stands to be deported to Mexico following his release. Here's more, courtesy of FOX 5, a San Diego affiliate:
"I would like to apologize to my family and my fans, both in the United States and Mexico," Loiaza said just before being sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Janis Sammartino. "I swear I'm not going to do this kind of thing again. I'm not this type of person."
Loaiza was seemingly given a lesser punishment in part due to his lack of prior criminal involvement, and in part because he's a diabetic.
Loaiza, 47, will surrender to authorities come mid-April. He spent parts of 14 seasons in the majors, making a pair of All-Star teams and even finishing second in the 2003 Cy Young Award balloting. Overall, he finished his career with a 4.65 ERA and 23 wins above replacement.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
M's, A's announce Opening Day starters
Hernandez will not get an 11th consecutive Opening Day nod
-
Royals sign Maldonado as Perez fill-in
Maldonado is a good defender, but can't hit a lick
-
Evaluating the MLB's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across Major League...
-
MLB testing new rules in Atlantic League
On the table: Automated help for balls/strikes, no mound visits, banning the shift and mor...
-
MLB rumors: Astros talking with Keuchel
Here are the latest MLB rumors from Thursday
-
Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia
Seaver has chosen to retire from public life