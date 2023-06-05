For major-league pitcher and manager Roger Craig has passed away at age 93, according to the San Francisco Giants. Craig managed the Giants from 1985-92 and it was what he was most known for later in his life.

"We have lost a legendary member of our Giants family," Giants president Larry Baer said in a statement. "Roger was beloved by players, coaches, front office staff and fans. He was a father figure to many, and his optimism and wisdom resulted in some of the most memorable seasons in our history. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Carolyn, his four children, Sherri Paschelke, Roger Craig Jr., Teresa Hanvey and Vikki Dancan, his seven grandchildren, his 14 great-grandchildren as well as his extended family and friends."

Craig managed the Padres in 1978-79 but then posted a 586-566 record in his seven-plus seasons at the helm of the Giants. He had a winning record in each of his first five full seasons. He won the division twice, including in 1989 when the Giants won the NL pennant for the second time in San Francisco and the first since 1962.

Craig also pitched in the majors for parts of 12 seasons. He was with the Dodgers, both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, before the expansion Mets and then closed his career with single-season stints with the Cardinals, Reds and Phillies, respectively.

Craig debuted with the Dodgers in 1955 and took one start in the World Series, which the Dodgers won. His best year came in 1959, when he pitched to a 2.06 ERA and finished 13th in MVP voting. The Dodgers won the World Series again that season. He made two appearances in the 1964 World Series for the Cardinals, winning his third ring.

In all, Craig appeared in 368 games as a pitcher and managed 1,475 games.