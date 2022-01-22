(Content warning: This article contains disturbing details about a series of crimes committed against a child.)

Sergio Mitre, a former pitcher who appeared in parts of eight big-league seasons, was sentenced to 50 years in prison this week after being found guilty of raping and murdering his then-romantic partner's 22-month-old infant, according to the Mexican magazine Proceso. An autopsy revealed that the child died of hypovolemic shock, or loss of body fluids caused by Mitre.

Mitre was also ordered to pay more than $66,000 in restitution damages to the victim's family, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Mitre, who will turn 41 years old in February, committed the heinous acts in July 2020. According to the child's mother, Liliana Ines, Mitre responded violently when she denied his command to get an abortion when she was four months pregnant. Mitre originally tried to cover up the child's death by alleging it was the product of an accident. He subsequently attempted to justify his act by bringing up the abuse Liliana endured from a former romantic partner.

Mitre had previously been arrested in 2019 on the charge of domestic violence against a previous partner, according to the New York Daily News. He did not face jail time for that offense, however, and instead he paid a fine of 20,000 pesos.

Mitre pitched for four teams during his time in the majors: the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, then-Florida Marlins, and Milwaukee Brewers. He had been an active player in Mexico as recently as 2019.