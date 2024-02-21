The Kansas City Royals won a World Series in 2015 behind a stellar bullpen that included arms like Kelvin Herrera and Greg Holland. Following his retirement from the sport, Herrera has found another career path.

According to Diario Libre, Herrera has been elected as the mayor of Tenares, a town in the Dominican Republic. Herrera received 49.8 percent of the vote as he defeated Fabiola Gonzalez, who earned 46.2 percent of the vote.

"The time has come to work, to work for my beloved town, for its beautification and organization," Herrera said, via Diario Libre. "The time has come to show my gratitude with the work, with the change towards a different Tenares, a better Tenares."

Herrera, who played 10 MLB seasons, broke into the league with the Royals back in 2011 after being signed by the franchise as an international free agent. The right-hander played in Kansas City for two seasons and earned two All-Star Game appearances during that time. Herrera tallied a 2.75 ERA and 57 saves with the Royals.

Herrera was traded to the Washington Nationals in 2018, while also pitching for the Chicago White Sox during his final two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

In his career, Herrera recorded a 1.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in the postseason. He ended up tossing three scoreless innings in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, which ended up clinching the title for the Royals.