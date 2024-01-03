Former New York Yankees star Bernie Williams, who won four World Series and the 1996 ALCS MVP as part of the franchise's dynasty of the late 1990s, will make his debut in the New York Philharmonic on April 24 at the Philharmonic's spring gala at the Lincoln Center. Williams, a classically trained guitarist, will perform in the orchestra under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel.

Williams made his debut as a musician during his playing career with the Yankees, releasing his first album "The Journey Within" in 2003. He would go on to study guitar and composition at the State University of New York at Purchase, and in 2016 received his Bachelor of Music from the Manhattan School of Music. Williams' 2009 album, "Moving Forward," reached the No. 2 best-selling ranking among U.S. Jazz albums.

Dudamel, 42, will formally join the New York Philharmonic in 2026 upon finishing a 17-year tenure as the music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. April's program will also feature rapper Common making his philharmonic debut with soprano Hera Hyesang Park as well as high school musicians chosen through auditions. According to reporting by the Associated Press, the program is still being planned.