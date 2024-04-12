Longtime New York Yankees pitcher Fritz Peterson, who is perhaps most notable for swapping families with a teammate, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 82. Peterson overcame prostate cancer and, in 2018, he revealed to the New York Post that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fritz Peterson, who was a formidable pitcher and affable presence throughout his nine years in pinstripes," the team said in a statement. "Along with longtime teammate Mel Stottlemyre, Peterson was part of a devastating one-two combination at the top of the Yankees' rotation.

"A known prankster and well-liked among his teammates and coaches, Peterson had an outgoing personality and inquisitive nature that brought lightheartedness to the clubhouse on a regular basis and belied his prowess on the mound — most notably his impeccable control, which was among the best in the Majors. Peterson will be greatly missed by the Yankees, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Susanne, and the entire Peterson family."

Raised near Chicago, Peterson attended Northern Illinois University and signed with the Yankees as an amateur free agent in 1963. He reached the big leagues in 1966 and immediately became a mainstay in New York's rotation. The left-hander threw 215 innings with a 3.31 ERA as a rookie, and, from 1966-73, he had a 3.09 ERA and averaged 231 innings with the Yankees.

The Yankees traded Peterson to Cleveland in a seven-player deal that sent Chris Chambliss to New York in April 1974. He played parts of three seasons with Cleveland, then wrapped up his playing career with the Texas Rangers in 1976. Shoulder trouble ended his career at age 34. Peterson retired with a 3.30 ERA in parts of 11 MLB seasons. He was an All-Star in 1970.

In spring training 1973, Peterson and teammate Mike Kekich announced an arrangement in which the two traded wives and children. The families had been close for several years. Peterson and Susanne Kekich were married in 1974, though Kekich and Marilyn Peterson did not stay together long. The Yankees traded Kekich later that year.

"It's a love story. It wasn't anything dirty. I could not be happier with anybody in the world," Peterson told the Palm Beach Post in 2013. "'Mama' and I go out and party every night. We're still on the honeymoon and it has been a real blessing."

Following his playing career, Peterson worked as a hockey broadcaster and as a blackjack dealer at a casino in Illinois. He also wrote several books about his experiences in baseball.