Garrett Richards makes first big-league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery, shows promise in Padres debut
Richards struck out five batters in less than four innings
One of the most easily forgotten transactions of last offseason saw the San Diego Padres sign right-handed starter Garrett Richards to a two-year deal. Richards, formerly of the Los Angeles Angels, was expected to miss most of the season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. That two-year deal, then, was more of a one-year deal -- with that one year being about 2020.
Yet Richards stepped onto a big-league mound on Monday night for the first time since last July, and there was some reason to be encouraged -- even if his final line doesn't suggest as much.
Richards threw 3 ⅔ innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, permitting three runs on five hits and no walks in a loss. He struck out five and threw strikes on 42 of his 61 pitches (or nearly 70 percent overall). Richards induced six swinging strikes, including four on his trademark slider:
Nasty.
For those wondering, Richards' fastball clocked in at 94.7 miles per hour on average, according to Statcast. That's down about 1 mile per hour from his average in recent seasons. Whether he regains that extra oomph is to be seen.
The Padres are about to embark on a pivotal offseason, one in which they're likely to pursue a front-of-the-rotation starter. If Richards can regain most of his old form -- he had a 122 ERA+ over 86 starts from 2014-18 -- then he could factor into those plans, and perhaps help lead San Diego to its first postseason appearance since 2007.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brewers' Woodruff returning from IL
The Brewers are chasing a playoff spot and will do so with their most productive starter
-
Martinez hospitalized for chest pains
Bench coach Chip Hale will manage during Martinez's absence
-
Cubs' Rizzo diagnosed with ankle sprain
Rizzo will wear a walking boot for 5-7 days before being reevaluated
-
Rivera awarded Medal of Freedom
Rivera was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year
-
Torre defends league policy on 9/11 hats
The Mets wore commemorative cleats without league approval last week
-
2019 MLB postseason schedule
The baseball postseason will begin on the first day of October