Giancarlo Stanton booed again at Yankee Stadium after making the wrong kind of history

Stanton became the first player to strike out five times with zero hits in multiple games in one season

Everyone entered the season with outsized expectations for Giancarlo Stanton. Why not? The reigning National League MVP was dealt to the New York Yankees and slated to play 81 games in a hitter-friendly ballpark. There was, it seemed, a tangible chance for something special -- something we'd never seen before.

Less than two weeks into the season, Stanton has done something never seen before -- but not in a good way.

On Sunday, Stanton went hitless in seven at-bats while striking out five times. That was Stanton's second such game this season in which he struck out five times and failed to record a hit. No other batter in the live-ball era has ever had multiple games like that in one season.

Yankees fans, perhaps predictably, greeted Stanton's bit of history with more booing:

Stanton is now hitting below .200 on the season. If there is a bright side, he entered the day with a 133 OPS+ thanks to his slugging performance -- five of his seven knocks have been of the extra-base variety, including three home runs. 

All the same, it should go without writing that Stanton would like to make more contact heading forward.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES